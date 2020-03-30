Lincoln man treated for accidental gunshot wound

A 30-year-old Lincoln man drove himself to the hospital after he was accidentally struck in the shin by a ricochet bullet while target shooting near Bennet on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said the man told Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies he had fired a 9mm handgun at a steel target at a friend's property north of Bennet at around 2:30 p.m. when a round ricocheted and struck him in the left shin.

The 30-year-old drove himself to a Lincoln hospital for treatment, prompting an investigation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duncan said they found no law violations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.