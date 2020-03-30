You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man treated for accidental gunshot wound
Lincoln man treated for accidental gunshot wound

A 30-year-old Lincoln man drove himself to the hospital after he was accidentally struck in the shin by a ricochet bullet while target shooting near Bennet on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said the man told Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies he had fired a 9mm handgun at a steel target at a friend's property north of Bennet at around 2:30 p.m. when a round ricocheted and struck him in the left shin. 

The 30-year-old drove himself to a Lincoln hospital for treatment, prompting an investigation. 

Duncan said they found no law violations. 

