Lincoln man took car on joyride with two 12-year-old boys in backseat, police say
Lincoln man took car on joyride with two 12-year-old boys in backseat, police say

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A Lincoln man was arrested after taking a car on a joyride with two 12-year-old boys sitting in the backseat on Sunday afternoon, according to police. 

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the boys were listening to music in the car near 15th Street and Hilltop Road as they retrieved items from the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday. 

That's when a 32-year-old homeless man approached the car and asked the boys if he could drive it, according to their account to police. They told the man no, but he got in the car and drove it anyway, heading toward the Walmart near 27th and Superior streets, Bonkiewicz said. 

As police arrived at the boys' residence and began to search the area, the man returned in the Malibu with the boys.

The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of child abuse and unauthorized use of a propelled device  both misdemeanors. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Police logo 2020
