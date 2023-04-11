A 66-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing a felony charge after he threatened a convenience store clerk with a knife Saturday afternoon, police alleged in court records.

After the 25-year-old clerk kicked Daniel Wheat out of the Super C at 17th and L streets at around 4 p.m. Saturday, the clerk said Wheat flashed a knife in his waistband from outside the store and told him, ''I have a knife with your name on it," according to the court records.

The clerk said Wheat warned him not to call the police, inviting him outside to settle their dispute, Lincoln Police Officer Brian Gruber said in the affidavit for Wheat's arrest.

Instead, the 25-year-old phoned authorities, who took Wheat into custody near the gas station's parking lot and found a fixed-blade knife in a leather sheath on the 66-year-old's waist, Gruber said in the affidavit.

Police took Wheat to the Lancaster County jail, where he is being held on a $25,000 percentage bond. The Lincoln man must pay $2,500 to be released.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Wheat with terroristic threats, a felony.

