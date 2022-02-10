Lincoln man to serve five-year prison sentence for receiving child pornography

A 40-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard gave Cody Behrens 60 months in prison, to be followed by five years supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender following his release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp said the case began in August 2019 with a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip. According to the tips, an internet search engine became aware of 26 image files of suspected child pornography associated with an online email account registered to Behrens. Additional information, including IP addresses, a phone number, and a secondary email address related to the account were also provided.

Additional information determined that the subscriber using the IP addresses on the dates in question was associated with Behrens’ residence in Lincoln.

A search warrant was served and Behrens' residence and investigators found 63 images and 3 videos depicting child pornography on his cellphone.

