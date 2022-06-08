 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man to serve decades in prison for offering teens weed for sex acts

  • 0

A 43-year-old Lincoln man and registered sex offender will serve decades in prison after being convicted of five felonies for offering marijuana to teenage girls in exchange for sexual favors.

A Lancaster County judge Tuesday sentenced Terran McKethan to 100 to 125 years in prison for the acts, which took place between October 2020 and February 2021, when a 15-year-old girl told the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services she had been communicating with McKethan on the social media app Snapchat.

Terran McKethan

Terran McKethan

McKethan had pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of attempted child enticement with an electronic communication device. Those charges were amended as a part of a plea deal that saw a sixth charge dropped.

In court records, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged McKethan, a convicted sex offender, posed as a 17-year-old on Snapchat while meeting young girls and offering them marijuana in exchange for sex acts.

People are also reading…

The 15-year-old who reported McKethan told investigators he picked her up in his car in December 2020 and drove around before parking and telling the teen, "You won't get the weed until the job is done," Deputy Tyler Loos said in the affidavit.

The teen said she then committed sex acts in exchange for the marijuana, said Loos, who was among a handful of local Special Victims Unit investigators who watched McKethan's sentencing via Zoom on Tuesday.

McKethan, who was sentenced to 20 to 25 years on each of the five counts, will serve the sentences consecutively, Judge Kevin McManaman ruled.

With credit for 138 days served, McKethan won't be eligible for parole until 2072. 

Burglar rammed stolen truck into Lincoln car dealership, stole another truck, police say
Watch now: Omaha man arrested in Lincoln fatal crash; police say he was going 'close to 90 mph'
+1 
Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News