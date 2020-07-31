Lincoln man ticketed after gun discharged while cleaning it, hitting neighbor's home

A 70-year-old Lincoln man was in his living room Thursday night when his neighbor accidentally fired his gun while cleaning it and shot a window out at his home, police say.
Officer Erin Spilker said the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. just south of 46th and Van Dorn streets.
She said the man heard a gunshot and a window breaking in the kitchen and found the bullet on the floor.
As police investigated, they were met by a 66-year-old who lives across the street who told them his .45 caliber Taurus 1911 had discharged while he was cleaning it. Police cited him for discharging a firearm in the city.
No one was injured.
