Lincoln man threw backpack with $68,000 in it off overpass, police say

A Lincoln man who police say had been evading a traffic stop threw a backpack with THC products and more than $68,000 in cash inside off Harris Overpass on Monday night, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said the pursuit started at about 11 p.m. when officers began following a Buick Enclave near North First Street and Dawes Avenue after noticing one of the car's headlights was out.

Before police initiated emergency lights, Vigil said the Buick's driver, 21-year-old Alex Hernandez, drove erratically to evade the police cruiser.

Police found Hernandez and his stalled Buick a short time later on the O Street overpass. Hernandez was looking over the overpass toward the ground below, which Vigil said prompted LPD to search the area under the bridge.

There, police found a backpack with 26 THC vape cartridges, a jar of lemon cake-flavored THC wax and more than $68,000, Vigil said. They also found mail belonging to Hernandez in the bag.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

He was also cited for several traffic violations before he was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

