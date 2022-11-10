Lincoln man threatened to kill motorist who flashed headlights at him, police allege

After a 25-year-old man flashed his car's lights at a Honda driving recklessly in west Lincoln on Wednesday, the 24-year-old driver of the Honda followed him into a gas station parking lot, pulled a knife, threatened to kill him and slashed his tire, according to authorities.

The incident transpired just after 8 a.m. Wednesday near Northwest 13th Street and West Fletcher Avenue, where Nicholas Vanackeren nearly struck a pedestrian while speeding through the area, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

That's when another motorist — the 25-year-old man — flashed his headlights at Vanackeren, who then followed the man to a gas station near West Fletcher and North First Street, Vollmer said.

When the two men arrived at the business, Vanackeren emerged from his Honda wielding a knife and threatened to kill the 25-year-old, Vollmer alleged. The victim ran inside the gas station as Vanackeren punctured one of his car's tires and fled the scene — striking two cars on his way out of the parking lot, according to police.

A witness at the gas station who knew Vanackeren identified him to police, who arrested the 24-year-old at his west Lincoln home later Wednesday morning and took him to the Lancaster County jail, Vollmer said.

He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Police also cited Vanackeren for criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a crash.