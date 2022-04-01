 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man threatened to cut strangers in front of LPD headquarters, police say

A 45-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened multiple customers with a knife in a gas station parking lot 30 yards from the Lincoln Police Department headquarters.

LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said an employee of the gas station, near 10th Street and Lincoln Mall, called police just before 10 a.m. Thursday as Alan Varela wielded a 5-inch knife in the parking lot.

Alan Varela

Varela

Vollmer said several customers told police Varela had threatened to cut them.

Varela, a previously convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Police logo 2020
