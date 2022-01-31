 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln man threatened fiancée's son with sword, police say

A 51-year-old Lincoln man who had been in an argument with his fiancée's son grabbed a mounted sword and waved it at the 27-year-old man Sunday night, according to police. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said the younger man then grabbed a kitchen knife to protect himself before Troy England swung the sword and struck a nearby chair at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Troy England

England

Vigil said both men dropped the weapons as police approached the home near 11th and Garber streets. Two teenage boys — 13 and 14 years old — witnessed the altercation.

England was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and misdemeanor child abuse. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

