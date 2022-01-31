Lincoln man threatened fiancée's son with sword, police say

A 51-year-old Lincoln man who had been in an argument with his fiancée's son grabbed a mounted sword and waved it at the 27-year-old man Sunday night, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said the younger man then grabbed a kitchen knife to protect himself before Troy England swung the sword and struck a nearby chair at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Vigil said both men dropped the weapons as police approached the home near 11th and Garber streets. Two teenage boys — 13 and 14 years old — witnessed the altercation.

England was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and misdemeanor child abuse.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.