Lincoln man threatened family walking along Antelope Creek near O Street with a knife, police say

A family taking a Tuesday evening stroll along Antelope Creek was interrupted by a 48-year-old Lincoln man who wielded a knife and hurled threats toward the group as they passed under the O Street bridge, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said a 36-year-old man was walking with his three children — ages 5, 6 and 12 — shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday when they passed under the bridge near the eastern edge of downtown.

That's when Randal Gordon confronted the group with a knife as he shouted at them, Vollmer said.

The family fled the area and called police, who later found Gordon underneath the same bridge armed with a folding knife, Vollmer said.

Police arrested Gordon on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

