Lincoln man tells police he was stabbed while walking home early Wednesday

Police say a 25-year-old Lincoln man says he was stabbed in the chest while walking home early Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said Lincoln Fire & Rescue took the man to a Lincoln hospital where he was treated for the injury, which wasn't life-threatening.

She said police were called just before 6 a.m. to a home near 31st and Starr streets just west of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus on a possible stabbing victim.

The 25-year-old victim told police a stranger stabbed him while walking from 13th and E. Spilker said he was unable to recall many details, including where the assault occurred.

