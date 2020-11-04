Lincoln man tells police he was stabbed while walking home early Wednesday

Police say a 25-year-old Lincoln man says he was stabbed in the chest while walking home early Wednesday.
Officer Erin Spilker said Lincoln Fire & Rescue took the man to a Lincoln hospital where he was treated for the injury, which wasn't life-threatening.
She said police were called just before 6 a.m. to a home near 31st and Starr streets just west of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus on a possible stabbing victim.
The 25-year-old victim told police a stranger stabbed him while walking from 13th and E. Spilker said he was unable to recall many details, including where the assault occurred.
Lincoln man restrained 38-year-old who broke into his home, had medical episode and died, police say
Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.