A Lincoln man who claimed it was one of his split personalities who had sex with an underage girl was sentenced Tuesday to 22 to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing the girl.
Brandon T. Hill, 27, ultimately pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault and generation of child pornography.
"Split personality disorder or not, it still happened. I am at fault," he told Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong. "I'm not going to blame anybody but me."
He said he wished he could take it back.
Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Yohance Christie said Hill has taken responsibility for his actions, kept the victim and her family from having to go through a trial and feels horrible about what happened.
Christie said he didn't think it mattered whether he, or anyone else, believed that Hill has split personalities.
"The point is, Brandon Hill believes it and that is a reality that he is in," the attorney said.
In a police interview last year, Hill admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old girl dozens of times over a five-month period that began when she was 14, according to court documents.
He told them he barely knew the girl but one of his split personalities, Dante, had sex with her multiple times.
Deputy County Attorney Jessica Murphy said until his sentencing Tuesday Hill always has spoken about his crime as if someone else did it.
"He's talking about it as if he's not the one who committed it and he is," she said. "And he needs to be held responsible for that."
In the end, the judge said she agreed with the state.
"You are responsible whether or not you suffer from some personality disorder or mental illness," Strong said.
She told Hill he was responsible, and it wasn't a momentary lapse of judgment or one-time occurrence. It happened over a significant period of time so a significant amount of prison time was warranted.
With good time, Hill will have to serve 12½ years in prison before he's eligible for parole and will have to register as a sex offender.
