Lincoln man, teen arrested for firing 6 rounds toward parked car, police say

A 19-year-old Lincoln man and his 17-year-old accomplice were arrested Thursday for allegedly firing six .45-caliber rounds toward a parked car in south Lincoln on Wednesday, police alleged. 

Monterell Debose and the 17-year-old, Jayvone Lipscomb, were taken into custody near 11th and B streets shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday  less than 24 hours after police responded to the report of shots fired near 12th and Arapahoe streets, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said. 

At the scene Wednesday, police found the windshield of a 2008 Chrysler 300 had been struck twice by gunfire and located six spent .45-caliber shell casings nearby. 

When they took the two teens into custody Thursday, investigators recovered a .45-caliber handgun, Kocian said.

It's unclear what led police to the teens. Kocian said officers "were following up on the investigation and had developed some suspects." 

Debose was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile offender and use of a gun to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Lipscomb was lodged at the county's Youth Assessment Center on suspicion of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm near a building.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

