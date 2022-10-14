Lincoln man, teen arrested for firing 6 rounds toward parked car, police allege

A 19-year-old Lincoln man and his 17-year-old accomplice were arrested Thursday for allegedly firing six .45-caliber rounds toward a parked car in south Lincoln on Wednesday, the police alleged.

Monterell Debose and the 17-year-old, who police did not identify, were taken into custody near 11th and B streets shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday — less than 24 hours after police responded Wednesday to the report of shots fired near 12th and Arapahoe streets, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

At the scene, police found the windshield of a 2008 Chrysler 300 had been struck twice by gunfire and located six spent .45-caliber shell casings nearby.

When they took the two teens into custody Thursday, investigators recovered a .45-caliber handgun, Kocian said.

It's unclear what led police to the teens. Kocian said officers "were following up on the investigation and had developed some suspects."

Debose was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile offender and use of a gun to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

The 17-year-old was lodged at the county's Youth Assessment Center on suspicion of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm near a building.