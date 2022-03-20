 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man Tased following Saturday afternoon traffic stop

Police deployed a Taser on a Lincoln man following a traffic stop near 16th and L streets on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Vanwey, 36, resisted arrest after officers recognized him as being wanted by University Police for a traffic violation, the Lincoln Police Department said. Vanwey also has a lengthy history with law enforcement.

Last August, Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies, Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol were all involved in searching for Vanwey, who rolled his SUV and fled after being confronted by police checking on reports of a stolen catalytic converter.

Vanwey ultimately pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges, including obstructing an officer, and is to be sentenced in April.

Police said he was cited on Saturday for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Police logo 2020
