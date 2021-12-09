 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man tased, arrested after choking officer, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man tased, arrested after choking officer, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Police used a Taser on a 39-year-old man early Thursday morning after he lunged at an officer and choked the officer to the brink of unconsciousness, according to police. 

Timothy Bowie was trespassing in the laundry room of an apartment building near 12th and D streets at around 2:30 a.m. when officers responded and asked him to leave, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

As Bowie walked away, officers learned he had a local warrant for his arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor theft. 

When officers tried to take Bowie into custody on the warrant, he lunged at an officer and wrapped his arms around the officer's neck, Spilker said. During the struggle, the officer began to lose consciousness, Spilker said. 

That's when officers tased Bowie, Spilker said. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation into accordance with LPD policy, Spilker said. 

The officer declined medical treatment. 

Bowie was later booked at the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer. 

Federal judge strikes blow in Madsen's legal fight against city of Lincoln over coronavirus DHMs
Authorities seek help in Arizona cold case; victim tied to Lincoln
Lincoln man scammed out of $13,000 after calling fake customer service line
Grand jury clears officers in fatal Scottsbluff shooting
Timothy Bowie

Bowie

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Festival of Lights to kick off in Lyon amid tightened Covid-19 restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News