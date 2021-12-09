Lincoln man tased, arrested after choking officer, police say

Lincoln Police used a Taser on a 39-year-old man early Thursday morning after he lunged at an officer and choked the officer to the brink of unconsciousness, according to police.

Timothy Bowie was trespassing in the laundry room of an apartment building near 12th and D streets at around 2:30 a.m. when officers responded and asked him to leave, Officer Erin Spilker said.

As Bowie walked away, officers learned he had a local warrant for his arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor theft.

When officers tried to take Bowie into custody on the warrant, he lunged at an officer and wrapped his arms around the officer's neck, Spilker said. During the struggle, the officer began to lose consciousness, Spilker said.

That's when officers tased Bowie, Spilker said. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation into accordance with LPD policy, Spilker said.

The officer declined medical treatment.

Bowie was later booked at the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.