Lincoln man sustains serious stab wounds Saturday morning

A Lincoln man suffered stab wounds early Saturday morning that left him hospitalized in serious condition, Lincoln police said.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Prospect Street at about 2:40 a.m. LPD Capt. Duane Winkler said the victim, who was stabbed twice, had no memory of what happened.

Winkler said he does not believe there is a threat to public safety.

