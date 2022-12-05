Lincoln man suspected of DUI in Friday crash that injured two, police say

A 31-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving during suspension after police allege he crashed into a Honda SUV on Friday in a collision that hospitalized two women, according to authorities.

Reuben Linton was driving south on 84th Street, nearing Nebraska 2, at around 11:50 p.m. Friday when the Honda, driven by a 24-year-old woman, began to turn from the northbound lane of 84th onto the highway, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As the woman turned, Linton's Dodge Challenger crashed into the front of her Honda HR-V, Lincoln Police Investigator Zachary Scholl wrote in the crash report filed in the incident.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the 24-year-old woman to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vollmer said she remained in critical condition Monday morning.

A 23-year-old passenger in the Honda was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Vollmer said.

Investigators breathalyzed Linton, who "showed signs of impairment" when talking with officers, Scholl said in the crash report. The test indicated Linton's blood alcohol content was .160, twice the legal limit in Nebraska.

The 31-year-old's car was totaled in the crash.