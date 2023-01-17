Lincoln man suspected of DUI following 6-car crash on O Street, police say

A 19-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he crashed a sedan into a line of waiting cars at a downtown traffic light Saturday afternoon, kicking off a chain reaction that damaged four vehicles and his own, police alleged.

Edgar Aguilar-Ramos was driving a Lincoln MKS west on O Street, approaching 10th Street, when he rear-ended a Toyota Camry at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, starting the chain reaction, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The Camry then crashed into a Ford Probe, which struck a Chevrolet Impala, which then rear-ended an Acura TSX, Lincoln Police Investigator James Sedivy wrote in the crash report.

Police patrolling nearby watched the crash unfold, Vollmer said, and tried to pull Aguilar-Ramos over.

Before they could, he continued west on O Street before running the red light at 10th Street and crashing into a Chevy Silverado that had been traveling north through the intersection, according to a separate crash report filed in the second collision.

No one was seriously injured in the series of crashes, which caused $39,000 in estimated damages to the involved vehicles.

Police detained Aguilar-Ramos and later tested his breath for the presence of alcohol, yielding a 0.186% blood-alcohol content, Vollmer said.

Officers arrested Aguilar-Ramos on suspicion of fleeing the scene of an injury crash, DUI, minor in possession, reckless driving and no operator license.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

