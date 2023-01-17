 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man suspected of DUI following 6-car crash on O Street, police allege

A 19-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he crashed a sedan into a line of waiting cars at a downtown traffic signal Saturday afternoon, kicking off a chain reaction that damaged four vehicles and his own, police alleged.

Edgar Aguilar-Ramos was driving a Lincoln MKS west on O Street, approaching 10th Street, when he rear-ended a Toyota Camry at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, starting the chain-reaction, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Edgar Aguilar-Ramos

Aguilar-Ramos

The Camry then crashed into a Ford Probe, which struck a Chevrolet Impala, which then rear-ended an Acura TSX, Lincoln Police Investigator James Sedivy wrote in the crash report filed in the incident.

Police patrolling nearby watched the crash unfold, Vollmer said, and tried to pull the 19-year-old over.

Before they could, Aguilar-Ramos continued west on O Street — now driving along the median — before running the red light at 10th Street and crashing into a Chevy Silverado that had been traveling north through the intersection, according to a separate crash report filed in the second collision.

No one was seriously injured in the series of crashes, which caused $39,000 in estimated damages to the involved vehicles, according to the crash reports.

Police detained Aguilar-Ramos and later tested his breath for the presence of alcohol, yielding a .186 BAC, Vollmer said.

Officers arrested the teen on suspicion of fleeing the scene of an injury crash, DUI, minor in possession, reckless driving and no operator license.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

