Lincoln man suspected of breaking into garage, stealing nail gun and drill, police say
Lincoln police say they were able to catch a suspected residential burglar thanks to a neighbor who noticed a suspicious vehicle around the time it happened.

Bryce Pierce

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went to a home near 42nd and L streets in the Witherbee neighborhood late on the afternoon of Nov. 15 after a man noticed someone had stolen a nail gun and drill from his garage.

He said police used the information from the neighbor and other witnesses who saw a man in the area around the time it happened to identify Bryce Pierce, 32, as a suspect and discovered he had pawned a nail gun and drill soon after.

Police had been on the lookout for him when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a car he was riding in Saturday morning on U.S. 77.

Officers interviewed Pierce and arrested him on suspicion of the burglary.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

