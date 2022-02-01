Lincoln man stole truck, crashed it, police say

Lincoln police responded to an apartment building near 18th and Knox streets after witnesses reported a Ford F-150 had launched into the air and struck a pole before the driver fled into the complex.

Authorities later found that Carter Cole, 21, had struck at least three vehicles before crashing into the pole near 20th Street and Cornhusker Highway, Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

Cole is alleged to have stolen the pickup, left running and unlocked, from a parking lot near 20th and Knox, Vigil said. Witnesses said the truck struck two other pickups and an enclosed trailer before making it out of the parking lot.

Vigil said Cole showed signs of intoxication when police contacted him at the nearby apartment complex. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was eventually arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, felony criminal mischief, DUI, driving on a revoked license, willful reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

