Lincoln man stole hundreds of pills in pharmacy burglary, police say

Lincoln police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly stealing hundreds of pills from a grocery store pharmacy while it was closed.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the Super Saver near 27th and Pine Lake Road reported the burglary shortly after 6 a.m.

Employees said a man earlier that morning had tried to cash a Coinstar receipt at the customer service counter, which was not yet open. He then went in the pharmacy through a sliding window.

Bonkiewicz said the man left the pharmacy through a door about five minutes later.

Super Saver reported the theft of 439 phenobarbital pills, 601 hydrocodone pills and 60 oxycodone pills.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a Super Saver employee contacted police again after another man tried to cash a Coinstar receipt.

Police talked to the 20-year-old man who denied knowing anything about the burglary and said a co-worker, Henry D. Nelson, had asked him to cash the receipt.

Bonkiewicz said officers went to Nelson’s work, found his vehicle and compared his driver's license photo to the store's security video and arrested him, allegedly finding some of the prescription pills.