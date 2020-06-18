Lincoln man stole hundreds of pills in pharmacy burglary, police say

Lincoln police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly stealing hundreds of pills from a grocery store pharmacy while it was closed.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the Super Saver near 27th and Pine Lake Road reported the burglary shortly after 6 a.m.
Employees said a man earlier that morning had tried to cash a Coinstar receipt at the customer service counter, which was not yet open. He then went in the pharmacy through a sliding window.
Bonkiewicz said the man left the pharmacy through a door about five minutes later.
Super Saver reported the theft of 439 phenobarbital pills, 601 hydrocodone pills and 60 oxycodone pills.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a Super Saver employee contacted police again after another man tried to cash a Coinstar receipt.
Police talked to the 20-year-old man who denied knowing anything about the burglary and said a co-worker, Henry D. Nelson, had asked him to cash the receipt.
Bonkiewicz said officers went to Nelson’s work, found his vehicle and compared his driver's license photo to the store's security video and arrested him, allegedly finding some of the prescription pills.
He said they got a warrant to search Nelson’s apartment, where they found the rest of the stolen pills under the mattress in his bedroom.
Nelson was arrested on suspicion of burglary, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating drug laws.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.