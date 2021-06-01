Lincoln man stabbed woman in the face, police say

Police arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln man in connection to a stabbing Saturday.

Officer Erin Spilker said Deltre Steele was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon.

Police were called about the assault in the 2800 block of T Street just after 10 a.m.

Spilker said a 21-year-old woman went to a relative's two blocks away after Steele became upset, grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the face, according to witnesses.

She said the woman's injury was not life-threatening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.