Lincoln man stabbed woman in the face, police say
Lincoln man stabbed woman in the face, police say

Police arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln man in connection to a stabbing Saturday.

Officer Erin Spilker said Deltre Steele was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon.

Deltre Steele

Police were called about the assault in the 2800 block of T Street just after 10 a.m.

Spilker said a 21-year-old woman went to a relative's two blocks away after Steele became upset, grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the face, according to witnesses. 

She said the woman's injury was not life-threatening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

