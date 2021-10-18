 Skip to main content
Lincoln man stabbed, robbed after accepting ride from strangers, police say
Lincoln man stabbed, robbed after accepting ride from strangers, police say

  • Updated
A Lincoln man was stabbed and robbed after accepting a ride from three strangers in a pickup truck early Sunday morning, according to police. 

The 46-year-old was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds to his arms after getting into the truck near 48th Street and Briarpark Drive, where the passengers demanded money and began assaulting him, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The three men stole the man's wallet and phone before leaving the area, Spilker said. The 46-year-old had been walking to a nearby gas station when the men offered him a ride. 

Police are analyzing nearby surveillance video, Spilker said, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

