Lincoln man stabbed neighbor after weeks of disputes, police say

A 55-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after weeks of disputes with his 53-year-old neighbor devolved into an alleged stabbing Monday night outside of their apartment building, according to police.
LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said the repeated disputes between the men stemmed from a "varied bundle of things," including an allegation that one man slashed the other's tires.
In their latest dispute, the 53-year-old neighbor confronted Michael Wert at around 8:15 p.m. Monday outside their residences near 23rd and R streets, where another argument ensued, according to police.
Vigil said Wert left the area for around 30 minutes before returning and kicking the door to the 53-year-old man's apartment.
The neighbor confronted Wert over the incident, Vigil said, before Wert stabbed him in the left arm and torso. The two struggled over the 2.5-inch blade until police arrived after a bystander reported the alleged stabbing, Vigil said.
Wert was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
The 53-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Vigil said.
