Lincoln man stabbed in fight over pit bull puppies, police say

Lincoln police arrested a 17-year-old Wednesday night in connection to a stabbing at an apartment complex at 16th and D.
Officer Erin Spilker said they were called there at 10:30 p.m. and arrived to find a 34-year-old Lincoln man with multiple stab wounds and bleeding.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue took him to the hospital, where he was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Spilker said police interviewed witnesses and learned that the victim had an argument with the 17-year-old over the alleged theft of four pit bull puppies. The argument turned physical, and the victim was stabbed several times.
The 34-year-old man had a baseball bat during the altercation, she said.
Spilker said the teenager was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
