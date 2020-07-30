You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man stabbed in fight over pit bull puppies, police say
Lincoln police arrested a 17-year-old Wednesday night in connection to a stabbing at an apartment complex at 16th and D.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called there at 10:30 p.m. and arrived to find a 34-year-old Lincoln man with multiple stab wounds and bleeding.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue took him to the hospital, where he was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Spilker said police interviewed witnesses and learned that the victim had an argument with the 17-year-old over the alleged theft of four pit bull puppies. The argument turned physical, and the victim was stabbed several times. 

The 34-year-old man had a baseball bat during the altercation, she said. 

Spilker said the teenager was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 

