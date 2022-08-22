Lincoln man stabbed at O Street hookah lounge, police say

A 37-year-old Lincoln man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the chest amid a dispute at an O Street hookah bar early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to Eighty Eight Hookah Lounge around 2 a.m. Saturday on a report of three parties arguing and found the man with a single stab wound, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The stabbing, which happened at the lounge near 16th and O streets, came amid an argument over a previous traffic collision, Vollmer said. The victim could not identify his alleged attacker by name, Vollmer said, providing only a vague description.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.