Lincoln man stabbed after family dispute spilled outside into physical fight, police say

A 51-year-old Lincoln man was jailed Wednesday night after allegedly stabbing a relative in a family dispute that turned physical, police said.
Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to an apartment building on North 52nd Street near Colfax Street just before 11 p.m. on the fight and found Rodney Mann in the driveway.
She said police found a 30-year-old man inside an apartment with multiple injuries. He told them Mann had stabbed him.
Spilker said the victim said there had been a family dispute and he asked Mann to step outside. A physical confrontation followed, where the 30-year-old was stabbed and Mann was injured.
Both were taken to local hospitals. Mann was treated and released and taken to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault. The victim's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, Spilker said.
