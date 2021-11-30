 Skip to main content
Lincoln man solicited nude images from teens on Snapchat, court records show
Lincoln man solicited nude images from teens on Snapchat, court records show

A 32-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after police found him to be in possession of videos of children as young as 8 to 10 years old engaging in sexual acts, according to court records. 

Andrew Scott was arrested on Nov. 24 and later charged with possession of child pornography. 

Scott's arrest came nearly two months after Lincoln Police began investigating him. In September, officers received a tip that he tried to entice a 15-year-old child living in another state to send him sexually explicit photos, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Investigators searched Scott's phone in November and found multiple videos of children engaging in sex acts, according to the affidavit. 

Scott was arrested on Nov. 24 and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

He is being held on a $200,000 percentage bond and would have to pay $20,000 to be released on bond as he navigates the judicial system.

