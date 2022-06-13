 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man sold oxycodone pills to man who died of overdose, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 34-year-old Lincoln man was arrested last week after police say he sold oxycodone pills to a 30-year-old man who was later found dead of an overdose, investigators said in court records.

Ronald Mach was charged Friday with possession of and delivery of a controlled substance after Lincoln Police found a used syringe, a spoon with blue residue and seven blue oxycodone pills near the victim, who died June 4, investigator Xavier Schwerdtfeger said in the affidavit for Mach's arrest.

Text conversations between the victim and Mach led police to the 34-year-old, who investigators believe exchanged the pills for Naloxone tabs from the 30-year-old on June 3, the day before his death, Schwerdtfeger said.

Police on Thursday served a search warrant on Mach's house, near 32nd and R streets, and arrested him there. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail, where he is being held on a $25,000 percentage bond.

Mach must pay $2,500 to be released.

