Lincoln man sold five fentanyl pills to undercover investigators, court records show
  • Updated
An arrest warrant was issued for a Lincoln man last week, more than seven months after police say he sold five fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills to undercover narcotics investigators, according to court records. 

Sebit Duoth Kong Chan is alleged to have sold five 30-milligram tablets to a Lincoln-Lancaster County narcotics investigator in the parking lot of a supermarket near 27th and Q streets on March 23, 2021, according to the affidavit for the 27-year-old's arrest. 

Immediately after the alleged sale, police took Chan into custody on a warrant for a parole violation, according to the affidavit, and promptly sent the oxycodone tablets to the state lab for testing. 

Seven months later, lab results confirmed the tablets were laced with fentanyl, according to the affidavit. He is charged with delivering a hazardous drug. 

A judge signed the warrant for Chan's arrest on Thursday, according to court filings, though he is incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln due to his parole violation. 

Chan had previously been convicted on several felony theft charges and on a charge of terroristic threats. 

Police logo 2020
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

