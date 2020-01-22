You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man snared in undercover operation gets 15½ years in prison for trying to meet teen for sex
A 29-year-old Lincoln man indicted after responding to an online ad for a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl posted as part of an undercover prostitution sting got 15½ years in federal prison for it.

Chief United States District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Travis A. Larkin on Wednesday to the prison time, plus 20 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor. 

Travis Larkin

Larkin, a registered sex offender with a prior misdemeanor conviction for attempted sexual assault of a minor, pleaded guilty. 

A year ago, Larkin responded to an online advertisement purportedly posted by a woman offering sex with her 15-year-old daughter for money and agreed to pay her $200.

When Larkin drove to a Lincoln hotel to meet her Jan. 26, 2019, police and FBI investigators arrested him with $218, condoms, alcohol and a sex toy, according to court records.

At sentencing Wednesday, Federal Public Defender Jessica Milburn argued for a sentence below the 19½-year guideline recommendation, calling Larkin "wholly redeemable" and saying he understands and accepts that he needs treatment. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods asked for the judge to stick to the guidelines. She said Larkin has had three encounters now demonstrating a "predatory, sexual interest in children." Two involved molestation of young girls. 

"That's enough victims for a lifetime for anyone," she said.

Woods said Larkin is a "verified, proven danger to the children in our community."

Larkin said he realizes he's made some bad decisions and knows he needs treatment. He told Gerrard that however much time he got, he was going to use it to make himself a better man. 

As part of Larkin's sentence, Gerrard recommended to the Bureau of Prisons that he get sex offender and alcohol rehabilitation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

