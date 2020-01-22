Lincoln man snared in undercover operation gets 15½ years in prison for trying to meet teen for sex

A 29-year-old Lincoln man indicted after responding to an online ad for a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl posted as part of an undercover prostitution sting got 15½ years in federal prison for it.

Chief United States District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Travis A. Larkin on Wednesday to the prison time, plus 20 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor.

Larkin, a registered sex offender with a prior misdemeanor conviction for attempted sexual assault of a minor, pleaded guilty.

A year ago, Larkin responded to an online advertisement purportedly posted by a woman offering sex with her 15-year-old daughter for money and agreed to pay her $200.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Larkin drove to a Lincoln hotel to meet her Jan. 26, 2019, police and FBI investigators arrested him with $218, condoms, alcohol and a sex toy, according to court records.

At sentencing Wednesday, Federal Public Defender Jessica Milburn argued for a sentence below the 19½-year guideline recommendation, calling Larkin "wholly redeemable" and saying he understands and accepts that he needs treatment.