Lincoln man sleeping in Walmart caught with 5-inch fixed-blade knife, police say

A call about a man in the bathroom at a north Lincoln Walmart for more than an hour and refusing to leave turned into something more serious Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Officer Erin Spilker said they ended up arresting the 47-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
It happened at about 1 p.m. Spilker said an employee said a man had been sleeping in the bathroom and when he was asked to leave started yelling and threatening them.
She said he left the store after they called the police, but left his backpack in the bathroom.
Spilker said police found him in a bus outside the store near 27th and Superior streets and talked to him about the incident.
She said officers saw a glint of a knife blade above his waistband where he kept reaching and ordered him to show his hands. She said he refused, so officers moved his hands away from his waist and found a 5-inch fixed bladed knife that had been concealed.
Spilker said he resisted arrest but was taken into custody.
