You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man sleeping in Walmart caught with 5-inch fixed-blade knife, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man sleeping in Walmart caught with 5-inch fixed-blade knife, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A call about a man in the bathroom at a north Lincoln Walmart for more than an hour and refusing to leave turned into something more serious Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said they ended up arresting the 47-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. 

It happened at about 1 p.m. Spilker said an employee said a man had been sleeping in the bathroom and when he was asked to leave started yelling and threatening them.

She said he left the store after they called the police, but left his backpack in the bathroom.

Spilker said police found him in a bus outside the store near 27th and Superior streets and talked to him about the incident.

She said officers saw a glint of a knife blade above his waistband where he kept reaching and ordered him to show his hands. She said he refused, so officers moved his hands away from his waist and found a 5-inch fixed bladed knife that had been concealed.

Spilker said he resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

Police arrest Lincoln man for scuffle with officer
Gage County man driving ATV dies after colliding with semi

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News