Lincoln man slammed down Red Bull he'd stolen, charged at cruiser, police say
Police say a 33-year-old Lincoln man threw down the Red Bull he had just shoplifted and charged at a cruiser Tuesday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 9 p.m. police were sent to the Casey's at 13th and E streets about a man causing a disturbance.

Police found Juan Rodrigo Gonzalez, who matched the description of the suspect, walking at 11th and F streets, she said. As officers pulled up, they say, Gonzalez slammed a can of Red Bull on the ground and charged at the cruiser. 

Spilker said when the officer got out to try to arrest him, Gonzalez shoved the officer. A second officer tackled him and tried to get him into handcuffs. A 4-minute struggle followed, with Gonzalez finally being taken into custody when additional officers arrived to help.

Police say they found a small amount of methamphetamine in an envelope in his pants.

Gonzalez went to jail on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer, possession of methamphetamine and was cited with disturbing the peace, shoplifting, trespassing and resisting arrest.

Spilker said he and the two officers all were left with minor scrapes.

Gonzalez

Juan Rodrigo Gonzalez

 LPD

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

