Lincoln man shows up at hospital with stab wound; police called

Police were called to a local hospital Monday night after a 25-year-old Lincoln man walked in with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just after 7 p.m.

She said the victim told police he was stabbed by a stranger, who then took his backpack with a laptop, wallet and phone inside. He said it happened in the area of 10th and B streets sometime after 6:30 p.m.

The man was driven to the hospital. His wound is not believed to be life threatening, Spilker said.

She said police canvassed the area and are looking for any security video that may help identify the person who did it.

