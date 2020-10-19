Lincoln man showed up at hospital with gunshot wound to his leg, police say

A 21-year-old Lincoln man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg early Saturday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police are working to determine if the call that sent them to the hospital at 4:45 a.m. was related to reports 15 minutes earlier of gunshots being fired in the area of 30th and L streets.

Spilker said that, after sunrise, police located several shell casings along the west side of Woods Park.

She said the injured man initially was unable to provide any information about the circumstances of how he was shot. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.