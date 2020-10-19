 Skip to main content
Lincoln man showed up at hospital with gunshot wound to his leg, police say
Lincoln man showed up at hospital with gunshot wound to his leg, police say

A 21-year-old Lincoln man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg early Saturday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police are working to determine if the call that sent them to the hospital at 4:45 a.m. was related to reports 15 minutes earlier of gunshots being fired in the area of 30th and L streets.

Spilker said that, after sunrise, police located several shell casings along the west side of Woods Park.

She said the injured man initially was unable to provide any information about the circumstances of how he was shot. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

