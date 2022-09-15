Lincoln man shot pepper ball at pickup in road rage incident near Raymond, sheriff says

A 55-year-old Lincoln man forced a Lancaster County school to enter lockdown and caused a North Platte motorist to fear for his life after he shot pepper balls toward a pickup in an apparent act of road rage Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff.

Alan More had been driving north on Nebraska 79 when he began tailgating a slower-traveling pickup near West Branched Oak Road at around 11:40 a.m., Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

As More's van tailed the truck, the 47-year-old North Platte man driving the pickup slowed down further and the two men "exchange hand signals" before More moved to pass the truck on the two-lane highway, Wagner said.

When he drove by, More fired a pepper ball gun at the pickup, Wagner alleged. The North Platte man called police and reported his truck had been shot at, and he followed More north to West Ashland Road, where the Lincoln man turned right, toward Raymond Central High School.

Deputies, who believed More to be wielding a gun, put the school on lock down and later stopped More's van near Nebraska 79 and McKelvie Road, south of Raymond.

In his car, authorities found the supposed firearm, which they found to be a double-barreled pepper ball gun, Wagner said. The North Platte man's truck wasn't damaged in the incident.

Deputies arrested More on suspicion of terroristic threats and took him to the county jail.