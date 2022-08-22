 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man shot in gas station parking lot Saturday night, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 31-year-old Lincoln man remains hospitalized after police say he was shot in a gas station parking lot near 27th and Superior streets in north Lincoln on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the Casey's at 4411 N. 27th St. around 11 p.m. Saturday after the man was shot once in the leg in an apparently targeted act of violence, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said at a media briefing Monday.

Vollmer said the 31-year-old, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, was shot after he exited his vehicle and walked toward the convenience store.

The victim knew his attacker and appears to have been the only target in the shooting, Vollmer said.

Police have not arrested the suspected shooter, whose name hasn't been released. An investigation is ongoing.

