Lincoln man shot in Edgewood parking lot pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges

A 20-year-old Lincoln man shot in the head in a drug deal gone wrong in the parking lot of Edgewood Cinema last August pleaded guilty to related drug and gun charges Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Jayden Prentice now faces a minimum of five years in federal prison and up to life at his sentencing in June.

The U.S. Attorney's Office charged Prentice in October, along with Christopher Duncan and Riley Mills, for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and psilocyn and possession of two firearms in furtherance of the drug crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Molsen said on Aug. 2, Lincoln police were called to the parking lot near 56th Street and Nebraska 2 about a shooting and arrived to find Mills standing by Duncan's Mercedes, Prentice in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to his head and Duncan lying on the ground nearby with multiple gunshot wounds.

He said police found a Mini Draco, described as an AK-47-style firearm, on the ground near the car, a 9 mm handgun near Prentice's feet and $3,929 cash spilling out of the backseat and in Duncan's and Prentice's pockets.

Molsen said they found a half-pound of marijuana at Prentice's feet, as well as 23 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of psilocyn and more marijuana in the car.

Prentice had arranged to meet there to sell a half-pound of marijuana, he said.

Prentice told Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart it was true.

As a result of the shooting, a bullet tore through his cheek and neck before lodging near his spinal cord, ear canal and throat, requiring extensive surgeries and ongoing therapy.

Duncan's leg had to be amputated as a result of the shooting.

Mills wasn't injured.

Two weeks later, Buongkhoy Wal, 17, was charged in state court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the shooting.

Wal is set for arraignment in Lancaster County District Court later this month.

In court records, police allege Wal arrived in a Kia, fired at the three, all then-teenagers, striking Prentice, but said investigators believe there were additional passengers in the Kia, which was found days later with two bullet holes on the passenger side.

The alleged driver, Xavier Gary, 17, also was charged with being an accessory to the shooting.

Police said Wal had arranged to meet with Prentice and Duncan in the theater parking lot and described the shooting as "targeted."

Federal prosecutors have said it likely was a robbery.

Duncan and Mills have pleaded not guilty and are set for trial in June.

