Lincoln man shot in Edgewood lot gets federal prison time on drug and gun charges

A 20-year-old Lincoln man shot in the head in a drug deal in the parking lot of Edgewood Cinema nearly a year ago has been sentenced to federal prison time on drug and gun charges.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard gave Jayden Prentice six years of incarceration, plus three years of supervised release, on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and psilocyn and possession of firearms in furtherance of the drug crime.

He also forfeited $3,929 in cash found the day he was shot.

Prentice pleaded guilty in March.

Federal prosecutors say Aug. 2, 2021, Lincoln police were called to the parking lot near 56th Street and Nebraska 2 about a shooting and arrived to find Prentice shot, in the passenger seat of Christopher Duncan's Mercedes, Duncan on the ground nearby with multiple gunshot wounds and Riley Mills standing nearby.

A Mini Draco, described as an AK-47-style firearm, was on the ground near the car, a 9 mm handgun near Prentice's feet and $3,929 cash spilling out of the back seat and in Duncan's and Prentice's pockets.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Molsen said police also found a half-pound of marijuana at Prentice's feet, as well as 23 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of psilocyn and more marijuana in the car.

He said Prentice went there to sell a half-pound of marijuana. Then came the gunfire. A bullet tore through Prentice's cheek and neck before lodging near his spinal cord, ear canal and throat, requiring extensive surgeries and ongoing therapy.

Duncan's leg had to be amputated as a result of the shooting.

Mills wasn't injured.

Two weeks later, Buongkhoy Wal, then 17, was charged in state court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the shooting.

He is seeking to have his case transferred to juvenile court.

In court records, police allege Wal arrived in a Kia, fired at the three, all then-teenagers, striking Prentice, but said investigators believe there were additional passengers in the Kia, which was found days later with two bullet holes on the passenger side.

Accessory charges against the alleged driver later were dismissed.

Duncan, who was indicted, is awaiting trial. Last week, Mills was sentenced to eight years and eight months, plus three years of supervised release.