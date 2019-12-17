Lincoln man shot by customer at convenience store gets a week in jail for shoplifting, assault

A 22-year-old Lincoln man shot by a customer while trying to steal two bottles of alcohol from a Kwik Shop in August has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $500.
Tilian J. Tilian initially was accused of robbery for the incident, but Tuesday pleaded no contest to theft by shoplifting and third-degree assault.
In court records, Lincoln Police said Tilian had come into the Kwik Shop at 56th and Holdrege streets Aug. 1 at about 1:30 a.m., picked up two bottles of alcohol and tried to leave without paying.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Police said when an employee confronted him near the door, the two got into a brief struggle. Then, a convenience store customer, Shelby Jones, drew her firearm on Tilian, stood between him and the exit and told him to stop or she'd shoot.
When Tilian ran past her and out the door with a $19.99 bottle of whiskey, Jones shot him in the back of the arm.
Police ended up arresting Jones on suspicion of first-degree assault, but the Lancaster County Attorney's Office declined to prosecute her.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: PAYNE, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1975 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 16:38:50 Charges: LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: COZAD, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/14/1970 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 16:10:24 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) AID/ABET DRIVING DURING SUSPENSION (M3) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) CARELESS DRIVING (I) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: KOEHLER, NATHAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1984 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 15:59:49 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: BARNHILL, NICOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/21/1977 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 14:42:50 Charges: ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMISSION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: ALMUSA, AMJAD Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 07/13/1992 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 14:22:26 Charges: HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, SHELLY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/20/1968 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 13:59:21 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: SOLIS, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/31/1996 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 13:17:23 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: GARNICA, JOHN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/22/1983 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 12:22:34 Charges: 24/7 REMAND (M) REFUSE CHEMICAL TEST - 4TH OFF (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: MANN, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/10/1978 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 12:11:28 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: ROGERS, WILLIAM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/12/1963 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 11:53:21 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OVER $1500(F) (F3) THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: WETZEL, NATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/22/2001 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 04:08:39 Charges: OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: KING, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/01/1958 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 00:07:00 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: WISMER, JULIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/22/1978 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 21:46:33 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, BRADY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/01/1991 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 19:43:34 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) FAIL TO YIELD TO VEHICLE (I) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) RESISTING ARREST (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) NO VALID REGISTRATION (M3) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: GOSSARD, SHEEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/21/1992 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 19:19:39 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-3RD OFF (MW) 24/7 REMAND (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: REICHARD, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/31/1967 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 17:46:13 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: RYE, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/21/1969 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 15:08:22 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-2ND OFF (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.08 BREATH-2ND OFF (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: TAYLOR, LADONNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/04/1968 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 13:41:15 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ABUSE OF VULNERABLE ADULT (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: HO, KHOA Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 01/15/1990 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 13:30:04 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: KIA, SOO Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 07/08/1998 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 04:43:08 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: COOK, JEROME Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 11/01/1985 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 00:50:09 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: TILLMAN, SCOTT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/21/1991 Booking Time: 12/14/2019 / 19:51:51 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: MESENBRINK, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/22/1980 Booking Time: 12/14/2019 / 19:23:29 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: HOOVER, RAYMOND Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/11/1969 Booking Time: 12/14/2019 / 13:03:52 Charges: REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: TROUDT, EMILY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/17/1988 Booking Time: 12/14/2019 / 10:55:55 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) PROB REV/SENT COU (M) COMPACT CUSTODIAL SANCTION (X)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: FAULKNER, DANNY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/17/1963 Booking Time: 12/14/2019 / 09:39:19 Charges: STRANGULATION (F3A) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOL - PRIOR FELONY (F2A) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: WEST, TROY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/02/1971 Booking Time: 12/14/2019 / 04:31:31 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-17-2019
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, RYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/06/1988 Booking Time: 12/14/2019 / 03:36:57 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email