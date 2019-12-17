Lincoln man shot by customer at convenience store gets a week in jail for shoplifting, assault

A 22-year-old Lincoln man shot by a customer while trying to steal two bottles of alcohol from a Kwik Shop in August has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $500.

Tilian J. Tilian initially was accused of robbery for the incident, but Tuesday pleaded no contest to theft by shoplifting and third-degree assault.

In court records, Lincoln Police said Tilian had come into the Kwik Shop at 56th and Holdrege streets Aug. 1 at about 1:30 a.m., picked up two bottles of alcohol and tried to leave without paying.

Police said when an employee confronted him near the door, the two got into a brief struggle. Then, a convenience store customer, Shelby Jones, drew her firearm on Tilian, stood between him and the exit and told him to stop or she'd shoot.

When Tilian ran past her and out the door with a $19.99 bottle of whiskey, Jones shot him in the back of the arm.

Police ended up arresting Jones on suspicion of first-degree assault, but the Lancaster County Attorney's Office declined to prosecute her.

