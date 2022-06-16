 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man shot at Cooper Park after disagreement with stranger, police say

A 35-year-old Lincoln man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his back after a disagreement with a stranger at Cooper Park on Thursday, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said officers responded to the park, near South Sixth and D streets, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, finding the 35-year-old who had been shot in the back of his left shoulder.

The man told police he had started talking with an unknown male, between the ages of 15 and 21, but the conversation devolved into a disagreement, prompting the 35-year-old to turn and walk away, Kocian said.

As he did, the man said he heard a loud "pop" sound and felt pain in his shoulder.

Police found two .380 caliber shell casings at the scene, Kocian said, but the suspected shooter fled before officers arrived.

Kocian said the 35-year-old did not have any prior relationship with the suspect, who he described as tall and skinny with long brown hair.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter

