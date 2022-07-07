 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln man sexually assaulted teen runaway, police say

  • Updated
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 30-year-old Lincoln man with first-degree sexual assault of a child, more than six months after a 15-year-old girl who had run away from home told police she was living with the man in his car, police said in court records.

Police found the girl traveling with Sheldon Edwards in January, but she didn't report sexual contact with the then-29-year-old at that time, Investigator Ben Pflanz said in the affidavit for the man's arrest.

Sheldon Edwards

Edwards

The girl went missing from her home again in the weeks after the first incident, Pflanz said, and police again found her after she had fled from Edwards. She told investigators she "had been living with Edwards in his car and had sex with him regularly," Pflanz said.

Police found Edwards near 27th and Holdrege streets Monday and arrested him. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

