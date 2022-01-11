 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man sexually assaulted teen, bribed her with vape products, court records allege
Lincoln man sexually assaulted teen, bribed her with vape products, court records allege

A Lincoln man is in jail after a 16-year-old girl first told social workers and, later, Lincoln Police investigators that he had been sexually assaulting her for more than two years, according to court records. 

Cory Ortiz, 44, was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person. 

His arrest comes more than a month after the 16-year-old first accused him of sexual abuse to a school social worker in December, according to the affidavit for Ortiz's arrest.

She later told police that Ortiz would bribe her with vaping products, also known as e-cigarettes, by offering to buy her the products in exchange for sexual acts, according to the affidavit. 

Investigators found two such products in the 16-year-old's room. 

Upon his arrest Monday, Ortiz was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Cory Ortiz

Ortiz

 Courtesy photo
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

