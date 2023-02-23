A 21-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly picked up a teenage girl from her school during her lunch period last May, bought her fast food and then demanded sex for payment, police said in new court filings.
Justin Nicholson was 20 years old when he drove to the school on May 5, 2022, and picked up a 15-year-old girl before buying her lunch at Chick-fil-A near 48th and O streets, Lincoln Police Investigator Chris Champoux said in the affidavit for Nicholson's arrest.
Nicholson
Lancaster County jail
The girl told police Nicholson drove her back toward her school after lunch but stopped his car in a residential area near the building and insisted she repay him for the lunch with sex, Champoux said in the affidavit.
The teen told Nicholson she wasn't interested, but he persisted, she told police. Nicholson allegedly removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her in the back seat of his car, Champoux said.
Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm. Here's the latest on timing, snowfall, and ice amounts
Dining Out: After 25 years of Lincoln meals, the journey ends where it all began: Cracker Barrel
Lincoln woman threatened to kill Bryan West nurse's unborn child, police allege
Lincoln man, 33, charged with possession of child pornography
Ex-Husker Adrian Martinez drafted in USFL by former Nebraska coach Mike Riley
Lincoln woman, 37, killed in Friday crash near Palmyra
Lincoln pair arrested with pills after investigators watch alleged drug deal in gun store lot
Nebraska stuns Maryland behind Sam Hoiberg's late-game heroics in OT
Nebraska among nation’s biggest underperformers relative to recruiting level
Blake Shelton brings the honky tonk to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Boys basketball ratings, 2/21
A look at Nebraska's path from spoiler to NIT contender
Lincoln Police shock 14-year-old boy with Taser following reported assault
Lincoln e-commerce company raises more than $200 million
Alpha Media makes station changes in Lincoln, dropping ESPN and shifting local sports to KFOR
Police did not name the school nor describe its location in court records.
A nurse examined the girl after the alleged assault and collected DNA samples that were later matched to Nicholson, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested the 21-year-old near his house at 17th and South streets Tuesday and took him to the Lancaster County jail.
Prosecutors charged him Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
STAR-HERALD FILE PHOTO
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or
awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.