editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man sexually assaulted disabled daughter, sheriff says

  • Updated
A Lincoln man is in jail facing five felony charges after his 18-year-old daughter, who has been diagnosed with a developmental disability, told investigators he has been sexually assaulting her for three or four years, according to authorities.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the girl first made the disclosure to Lincoln Public Schools officials on Tuesday before police forensically interviewed her at the Child Advocacy Center.

Within hours, deputies had arrested her 53-year-old father.

Wagner said his office worked quickly to draft a search warrant for the family's home in southwest Lincoln, serving the warrant at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found the residence matched the girl's description of where her father's attacks occurred, Wagner said. Inside, the sheriff's office's found two firearms, which the 53-year-old was barred from possessing due to a prior felony conviction, Wagner said.

As investigators wrapped up their search of the home at around 11:45 p.m., Wagner said the 53-year-old drove by the house and was pulled over in the area just before midnight.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, incest, abuse of a vulnerable adult, assault by strangulation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies took the 53-year-old to the Lancaster County Jail.

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

