 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man sexually assaulted a neighbor's child, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man sexually assaulted a neighbor's child, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 45-year-old Lincoln man was arrested and charged this week four years after police say he sexually assaulted a child who lived nearby, according to court records. 

An 11-year-old girl told investigators that Tony Dao sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was around 7 years old, according to the affidavit for Dao's arrest.

Tony Dao

Dao

Each of the incidents is alleged to have occurred in the northwest Lincoln neighborhood the girl once lived in, the girl told Lincoln police in September. 

Investigators interviewed Dao on Nov. 2, according to the affidavit, and arrested him on Tuesday. 

The 45-year-old was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse. 

Man goes to prison for shooting at city bus, randomly killing 69-year-old Lincoln woman
Indicted ex-State Patrol employee back in jail after violating release by talking to codefendant
State Patrol details timeline of Superior grain elevator shooting
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Red Sea has a new island that was formed in just four days

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News