Lincoln man sexually assaulted a neighbor's child, police say

A 45-year-old Lincoln man was arrested and charged this week four years after police say he sexually assaulted a child who lived nearby, according to court records.

An 11-year-old girl told investigators that Tony Dao sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was around 7 years old, according to the affidavit for Dao's arrest.

Each of the incidents is alleged to have occurred in the northwest Lincoln neighborhood the girl once lived in, the girl told Lincoln police in September.

Investigators interviewed Dao on Nov. 2, according to the affidavit, and arrested him on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse.

