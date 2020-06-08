You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man severely injured in rollover crash
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln man severely injured in rollover crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A 46-year-old man was severely injured in an early morning rollover crash in rural Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Mark Bixler of Lincoln lost control of his car near 148th Street and Pine Lake Road at about 4:20 a.m. Monday and was ejected after the vehicle rolled over.

Wagner said the man was taken to the hospital in "pretty severe condition," and was listed as critical but stable as of 6:20 a.m.

Wagner said deputies are still investigating the accident, but alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The driver is a Journal Star newspaper carrier.

Teen says Lincoln man sexually abused her as a child at his mother's in-home child care
Lincoln man arrested in weekend stabbing
Would-be protester arrested in Nebraska bulldozer heist
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas, authorities still searching for second inmate
Emergency logo 2016
View Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News