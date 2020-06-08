Lincoln man severely injured in rollover crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 46-year-old man was severely injured in an early morning rollover crash in rural Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Mark Bixler of Lincoln lost control of his car near 148th Street and Pine Lake Road at about 4:20 a.m. Monday and was ejected after the vehicle rolled over.

Wagner said the man was taken to the hospital in "pretty severe condition," and was listed as critical but stable as of 6:20 a.m.

Wagner said deputies are still investigating the accident, but alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The driver is a Journal Star newspaper carrier.

